Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

All the charm & style of yesteryear with the modern conveniences of today. Beautifully updated light filled Victorian home w/great multi flr apartment . 3 Beds 1 Bath. Renovated kitchen w/gas stove The Living room has large windows with tons of natural light. Beautifully renovated Kitchen w/gas stove, Dishwasher, tile floor, and Stack-able Washer/Dryer Closet. Updated Bath w/Tub/Shower combo. Clean and Bright w/Brand New Carpet & Central Air. 3 Great Bedrooms 2 on 2nd flr and 1 on 3rd floor. Tenant has exclusive use of the unfinished "attic" room on same level as 3rd bedroom for storage. This room is massive in size for storage/walk in closet/dressing room. Free Municipal on street parking permit provided by town is included. Quiet street yet a short distance to downtown Morristown & NYC Train and bus.