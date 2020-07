Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bedroom colonial cape with great space and in excellent condition located on an estate type property, Minutes to Chatham, Morristown and Bernardsville' country living w all area offers. This is a secondary home on a larger owner occupied property. 2 baths and 2 car garage. Current tenant now moving out. Hardwood Floors being refinished, interior paint being touched up etc. Fabulous quiet spot. Lovely gardens, rear blue stone terrace / patio.