5 ALPINE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Enter into the hallway with stackable laundry in hall closet included in the unit! Updated full bath with stall shower and 2 good sized bedrooms all on the same floor! Heat included in rent! Brand new carpet in bedrooms, central AC, backyard access and too many features to list! Don't miss out!!