Morris County, NJ
5 ALPINE RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5 ALPINE RD

5 Alpine Road · No Longer Available
Location

5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ 07082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Enter into the hallway with stackable laundry in hall closet included in the unit! Updated full bath with stall shower and 2 good sized bedrooms all on the same floor! Heat included in rent! Brand new carpet in bedrooms, central AC, backyard access and too many features to list! Don't miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

