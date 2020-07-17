89 Phillip E Frank Way

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 - Property Id: 315026



The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare. Boasting Hardwood Floors throughout including 1st Floor Family room w/ sliding door to the patio. Luxury Kitchen Package on 2nd floor with 9' ceilings, 42 inch Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances and Center Island Ideal for Entertaining all Accented w/ Built in Surround Sound Speakers. Slider to composite Decking Balcony. Dining room & Open Floor Living Rm w/ large Bay Window. Master Bedroom w/ Dbl En-suite Shower & Vanity, Generous Walk-In Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms & Dedicated Full Bath on the upper level as well. Fire sprinklers inside. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Close to Shopping. Commuters dream home! 2 miles to parkway, train, and Rt 35, 15 miles to NYC and Short drive to the shore.

