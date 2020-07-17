All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

89 Phillip E Frank Way

89 Phillip E Frank Way · (305) 519-6654
Location

89 Phillip E Frank Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07721

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2650 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1982 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 315026

The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare. Boasting Hardwood Floors throughout including 1st Floor Family room w/ sliding door to the patio. Luxury Kitchen Package on 2nd floor with 9' ceilings, 42 inch Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances and Center Island Ideal for Entertaining all Accented w/ Built in Surround Sound Speakers. Slider to composite Decking Balcony. Dining room & Open Floor Living Rm w/ large Bay Window. Master Bedroom w/ Dbl En-suite Shower & Vanity, Generous Walk-In Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms & Dedicated Full Bath on the upper level as well. Fire sprinklers inside. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Close to Shopping. Commuters dream home! 2 miles to parkway, train, and Rt 35, 15 miles to NYC and Short drive to the shore.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/89-phillip-e-frank-way-cliffwood-nj/315026
Property Id 315026

(RLNE5938589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have any available units?
89 Phillip E Frank Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have?
Some of 89 Phillip E Frank Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Phillip E Frank Way currently offering any rent specials?
89 Phillip E Frank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Phillip E Frank Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Phillip E Frank Way is pet friendly.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way offer parking?
Yes, 89 Phillip E Frank Way offers parking.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Phillip E Frank Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have a pool?
No, 89 Phillip E Frank Way does not have a pool.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have accessible units?
No, 89 Phillip E Frank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Phillip E Frank Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Phillip E Frank Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Phillip E Frank Way does not have units with air conditioning.
