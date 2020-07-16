74 Orange Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living/Dining Room boasts sliding doors leading to your private patio. Large Master Bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath with his/her sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional spacious Bedrooms with full bath upstairs. Recessed lighting/ceiling fans throughout home. Plenty of storage space. *Excellent location* Close to Rt.9. Great place for commuters. Close to NYC Bus/Restaurants/Shopping. Swimming Pool,Tennis court, Playground & Jogging path on site. Renowned school system - Freehold Regional/Monmouth County Vocational School Distri