Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

74 Orange Drive

74 Orange Drive · (732) 438-0001
Location

74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living/Dining Room boasts sliding doors leading to your private patio. Large Master Bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath with his/her sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional spacious Bedrooms with full bath upstairs. Recessed lighting/ceiling fans throughout home. Plenty of storage space. *Excellent location* Close to Rt.9. Great place for commuters. Close to NYC Bus/Restaurants/Shopping. Swimming Pool,Tennis court, Playground & Jogging path on site. Renowned school system - Freehold Regional/Monmouth County Vocational School Distri

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Orange Drive have any available units?
74 Orange Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Orange Drive have?
Some of 74 Orange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74 Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 74 Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 74 Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 74 Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 74 Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Orange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Orange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 74 Orange Drive has a pool.
Does 74 Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 74 Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
