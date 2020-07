Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED

FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

IN ADDITION TWO OTHER BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH PLUS TWO HALF BATHS.

GOURMET KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES ALL STAINLESS STEEL, COZY DEN AND SLIDING DOOR TO A LARGE DECK W/PRIVATE WOODED VIEW.

LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINNING ROOM .

HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT....PLUS MUCH MORE...

LARGE WINDOWS, PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. SLIDING DOOR TO YARD ACCESS.

LAUNDRY ROOM, SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE PLUS VISITORS PARKING.

THIS THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST......MUST BE SEEN....

LOCATION.....LOCATION....LOCATION..

WALK TO SHOPS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. MINUTES TO MAJOR HIGHWAY.

FLEX LEASE, MIN STAY REQUIRED. NO PETS

FURNISHED ADDITIONAL FEE