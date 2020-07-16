All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 611 April Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
611 April Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

611 April Way

611 April Way · (732) 786-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

611 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Middletown, NJ! Located in the Village @ Chapel Hill community, this incredible home is delivered in immaculate condition & offers incredible space for entertaining & dining! Spacious floor plan featuring beautiful hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, recessed lightings, living room with gas fireplace leading to private deck. The upgraded eat-in kitchen offers 42in cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. Spacious Master bedroom and huge 2nd bedroom with a sitting area with its own full bath. Easy commute to NYC, close to all transportation, shopping, beaches and GSP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 April Way have any available units?
611 April Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 April Way have?
Some of 611 April Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 April Way currently offering any rent specials?
611 April Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 April Way pet-friendly?
No, 611 April Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 611 April Way offer parking?
Yes, 611 April Way offers parking.
Does 611 April Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 April Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 April Way have a pool?
No, 611 April Way does not have a pool.
Does 611 April Way have accessible units?
No, 611 April Way does not have accessible units.
Does 611 April Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 April Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 April Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 April Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 611 April Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity