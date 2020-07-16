611 April Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Middletown, NJ! Located in the Village @ Chapel Hill community, this incredible home is delivered in immaculate condition & offers incredible space for entertaining & dining! Spacious floor plan featuring beautiful hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, recessed lightings, living room with gas fireplace leading to private deck. The upgraded eat-in kitchen offers 42in cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. Spacious Master bedroom and huge 2nd bedroom with a sitting area with its own full bath. Easy commute to NYC, close to all transportation, shopping, beaches and GSP!