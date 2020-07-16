All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:17 PM

435 Hancock Place

435 Hancock Place · (732) 493-4900
Location

435 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ 07751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTERS! This FIRST LEVEL (very easy entry, no long staircase) home features newer flooring throughout, bathroom updates, a charming fireplace and newer windows too. Terrace with French door. These nicely-designed units have TWO master suites; one at each end of the home. Millponds is just off Rt 9 for a super-easy NYC or Jersey City commute; and you're just around the corner from Costco and convenient shopping at the Shoppes at Old Bridge. Newer furnace, upgraded AC, newer hot water heater. Pool and tennis on site. Washer/dryer in unit! NO PETS OF ANY KIND are allowed in Millponds, sorry. NY Bus at corner. Good credit and references a MUST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

