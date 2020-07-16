435 Hancock Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTERS! This FIRST LEVEL (very easy entry, no long staircase) home features newer flooring throughout, bathroom updates, a charming fireplace and newer windows too. Terrace with French door. These nicely-designed units have TWO master suites; one at each end of the home. Millponds is just off Rt 9 for a super-easy NYC or Jersey City commute; and you're just around the corner from Costco and convenient shopping at the Shoppes at Old Bridge. Newer furnace, upgraded AC, newer hot water heater. Pool and tennis on site. Washer/dryer in unit! NO PETS OF ANY KIND are allowed in Millponds, sorry. NY Bus at corner. Good credit and references a MUST.