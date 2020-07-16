Amenities

Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit. Complex has fitness center,steam rooms,gathering room, outside grills, business center, concierge services and security. Pet Friendly. Assigned parking spaces . Close to all shopping and Medical Promotion going on now: Utilities Included with one year lease. Also available 6 month lease but additional $150 per month required. Call today for appointment to see these luxury apartments.