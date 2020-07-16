All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

362 Us 9

362 US Route 9 · (732) 536-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
sauna
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit. Complex has fitness center,steam rooms,gathering room, outside grills, business center, concierge services and security. Pet Friendly. Assigned parking spaces . Close to all shopping and Medical Promotion going on now: Utilities Included with one year lease. Also available 6 month lease but additional $150 per month required. Call today for appointment to see these luxury apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Us 9 have any available units?
362 Us 9 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 362 Us 9 have?
Some of 362 Us 9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Us 9 currently offering any rent specials?
362 Us 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Us 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 Us 9 is pet friendly.
Does 362 Us 9 offer parking?
Yes, 362 Us 9 offers parking.
Does 362 Us 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Us 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Us 9 have a pool?
No, 362 Us 9 does not have a pool.
Does 362 Us 9 have accessible units?
No, 362 Us 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Us 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 Us 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Us 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 Us 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
