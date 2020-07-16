291 Plum Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, fireplace & slider doors that lead to your paved backyard space. As you make your way upstairs you will notice that the interior floods with natural light & offers 3 generously sized bedrooms. The updated bathrooms will make you glad to be home after a long day! Also features newer HWH & HVAC system! The Orchards community offers tennis & basketball courts, pool, & other great amenities! Great schools, walking distance to NYC transportation & shopping!