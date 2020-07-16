All apartments in Monmouth County
291 Plum Drive
291 Plum Drive

291 Plum Drive · (732) 786-3838
Location

291 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, fireplace & slider doors that lead to your paved backyard space. As you make your way upstairs you will notice that the interior floods with natural light & offers 3 generously sized bedrooms. The updated bathrooms will make you glad to be home after a long day! Also features newer HWH & HVAC system! The Orchards community offers tennis & basketball courts, pool, & other great amenities! Great schools, walking distance to NYC transportation & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Plum Drive have any available units?
291 Plum Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Plum Drive have?
Some of 291 Plum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Plum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
291 Plum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Plum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 291 Plum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 291 Plum Drive offer parking?
No, 291 Plum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 291 Plum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Plum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Plum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 291 Plum Drive has a pool.
Does 291 Plum Drive have accessible units?
No, 291 Plum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Plum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Plum Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Plum Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 291 Plum Drive has units with air conditioning.
