27 Whistler Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace. Enter through the great room featuring a bay window, room for dining room and family room areas as well as a large coat closet and 1/2 bathroom. Then step into the bright and open updated kitchen with a sitting area, and sliders that lead out to the patio and backyard area. The 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. Plenty of storage space inside and out. Full-sized washer and dryer. Pool, tennis courts and clubhouse on grounds. Excellent location, close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.