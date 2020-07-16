All apartments in Monmouth County
27 Whistler Drive

27 Whistler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07728
Freehold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace. Enter through the great room featuring a bay window, room for dining room and family room areas as well as a large coat closet and 1/2 bathroom. Then step into the bright and open updated kitchen with a sitting area, and sliders that lead out to the patio and backyard area. The 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. Plenty of storage space inside and out. Full-sized washer and dryer. Pool, tennis courts and clubhouse on grounds. Excellent location, close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Whistler Drive have any available units?
27 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 27 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 27 Whistler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 27 Whistler Drive offer parking?
No, 27 Whistler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Whistler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Whistler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27 Whistler Drive has a pool.
Does 27 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 27 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Whistler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Whistler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Whistler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
