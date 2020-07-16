All apartments in Monmouth County
256 Plum Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

256 Plum Drive

256 Plum Drive · (732) 895-7805
Location

256 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large Townhouse for Rent in Marlboro - Property Id: 194782

Beautiful home in excellent condition available for immediate rent. Three large bedrooms including a master suite with two large closets and private large bathroom. One car garage with plenty of room for storage. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Washer and dryer in room off of kitchen. Living room with fire place and sliders to back yard. Rent includes association fees giving full access to pool, tennis court, playground, snow removal, and more. Quiet neighborhood with bus stops for elementary through high school right at end of driveway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Plum Drive have any available units?
256 Plum Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Plum Drive have?
Some of 256 Plum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Plum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
256 Plum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Plum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Plum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 256 Plum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 256 Plum Drive offers parking.
Does 256 Plum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Plum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Plum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 256 Plum Drive has a pool.
Does 256 Plum Drive have accessible units?
No, 256 Plum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Plum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Plum Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Plum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Plum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
