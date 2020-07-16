256 Plum Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Large Townhouse for Rent in Marlboro - Property Id: 194782



Beautiful home in excellent condition available for immediate rent. Three large bedrooms including a master suite with two large closets and private large bathroom. One car garage with plenty of room for storage. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Washer and dryer in room off of kitchen. Living room with fire place and sliders to back yard. Rent includes association fees giving full access to pool, tennis court, playground, snow removal, and more. Quiet neighborhood with bus stops for elementary through high school right at end of driveway.

