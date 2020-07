Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 Bedroom townhouse has a garage and plenty of parking. Trains, ferries, and the Garden State Parkway are nearby. Who needs a car though? The Bus Stop to NYC, shops and restaurants are within walking distance. The unit is immaculate with plenty of natural light, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen, Granite counter-top, walk-in closets, and a deck with private backyard. Unbeatable location and wonderful landlord, this will not last. Call today!