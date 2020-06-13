/
3 bedroom apartments
203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
39 Ocean Avenue
39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 S Marine Terrace
65 Marine Ter, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$29,000
Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade. Available for Summer 2020 Rental (Memorial Day to Labor Day) but dates are flexible.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 Marine Terrace
65 Marine Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade.
Results within 5 miles of Monmouth Beach
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.
