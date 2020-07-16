906 Sweet Briar Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1. The atmosphere is serene, open and beautifully landscaped. Private entrance and patio/balcony. Olympic size pool, tennis, clubhouse and fitness facility. Full-size washer and dryer for added convenience, as well as separate heating and air conditioning controls.$1800 - $1820 for standard; $1950-$1970 for upgraded. Extra Fee for 6 Month Lease.



Upgraded apartments consist of following upgrades: Upgraded Cabinets, counter-tops, upgraded appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, vinyl plank floors, beige carpet in bedroom and stairs, upgraded bathroom vanity and bathroom tiles.



PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE OF MODEL APARTMENTS, APARTMENTS ARE UNFURNISHED.Standard Apartment Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Efficient Appliances, Full-size Washer & Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Separate Heating and Air Conditioning Controls, Under the Counter Dishwasher.