Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:22 AM

906 Sweet Briar Court

906 Sweet Briar Ct · (732) 829-3424
Location

906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ 08852

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,810

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1. The atmosphere is serene, open and beautifully landscaped. Private entrance and patio/balcony. Olympic size pool, tennis, clubhouse and fitness facility. Full-size washer and dryer for added convenience, as well as separate heating and air conditioning controls.$1800 - $1820 for standard; $1950-$1970 for upgraded. Extra Fee for 6 Month Lease.

Upgraded apartments consist of following upgrades: Upgraded Cabinets, counter-tops, upgraded appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, vinyl plank floors, beige carpet in bedroom and stairs, upgraded bathroom vanity and bathroom tiles.

PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE OF MODEL APARTMENTS, APARTMENTS ARE UNFURNISHED.Standard Apartment Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Efficient Appliances, Full-size Washer & Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Separate Heating and Air Conditioning Controls, Under the Counter Dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have any available units?
906 Sweet Briar Court has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 906 Sweet Briar Court have?
Some of 906 Sweet Briar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Sweet Briar Court currently offering any rent specials?
906 Sweet Briar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Sweet Briar Court pet-friendly?
No, 906 Sweet Briar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court offer parking?
Yes, 906 Sweet Briar Court offers parking.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Sweet Briar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have a pool?
Yes, 906 Sweet Briar Court has a pool.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have accessible units?
No, 906 Sweet Briar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Sweet Briar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Sweet Briar Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 906 Sweet Briar Court has units with air conditioning.
