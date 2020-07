Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving parking alarm system bike storage green community internet access key fob access lobby online portal

The Highlands at South Plainfield apartments in South Plainfield, NJ offer spacious apartment homes with walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Easy access to I-287 means great shopping and dining in New Brunswick, Morristown, Edison and Princeton are just minutes away. Our pet-friendly South Plainfield apartments feature key-controlled access and private patios or balconies. Residents enjoy working out in our fitness center, relaxing in our pool and hot tub and socializing at our bbq grilling and picnic areas.