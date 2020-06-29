All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 40 Staghorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, NJ
/
40 Staghorn Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:49 AM

40 Staghorn Drive

40 Staghorn Drive · (917) 767-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ 07747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Brand new carpeting, freshly painted, garage and for your summer enjoyment, a spacious backyard with patio. There is a tennis court and play area for your families enjoyment. Just place your furniture, there is nothing to do but unpack! NO PETS. Must have good credit and proof of income to support the rent. Tenant insurance is required. Minimum of a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Staghorn Drive have any available units?
40 Staghorn Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Staghorn Drive have?
Some of 40 Staghorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Staghorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 Staghorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Staghorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 40 Staghorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 Staghorn Drive offers parking.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Staghorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive have a pool?
No, 40 Staghorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 Staghorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Staghorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Staghorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Staghorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 Staghorn Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr
Plainsboro Center, NJ 08536
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJFreehold, NJMorganville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRobertsville, NJRahway, NJLinden, NJ
Metuchen, NJKeyport, NJKeansburg, NJDunellen, NJWoodbridge, NJSouth Plainfield, NJMatawan, NJSomerville, NJCliffwood Beach, NJCarteret, NJIselin, NJHighland Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity