40 Staghorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Brand new carpeting, freshly painted, garage and for your summer enjoyment, a spacious backyard with patio. There is a tennis court and play area for your families enjoyment. Just place your furniture, there is nothing to do but unpack! NO PETS. Must have good credit and proof of income to support the rent. Tenant insurance is required. Minimum of a two year lease.