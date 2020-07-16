All apartments in Middlesex County
368 Summerhill Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

368 Summerhill Road

368 Summerhill Road · (732) 992-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ 08816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district. Blue ribbon schools (Elementary, Middle, Junior and High Schools)
10 rooms total
We take Section 8 tenants also upon approval
Full basement
3 zones for heating
Smoke Free House (no smoking at all)
Only 4 miles from East Brunswick Transportation Center for Buses to NYC
Frost wood Park across the road
Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, Auto Shops and more all within 4 mile radius
3 Parking spots on the drive way
no garage included

Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
Preferred Move-In: Vacant now
Security Deposit: $4,425.00

Application Requirements
Credit report
Background check
Total cost: $50

Features and Amenities
Parking: Driveway, Dedicated Spot
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Outdoor Space: Shared Yard, Balcony, Garden

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-brunswick-nj?lid=13229251

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Summerhill Road have any available units?
368 Summerhill Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 368 Summerhill Road have?
Some of 368 Summerhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Summerhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
368 Summerhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Summerhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 368 Summerhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 368 Summerhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 368 Summerhill Road offers parking.
Does 368 Summerhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 Summerhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Summerhill Road have a pool?
No, 368 Summerhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 368 Summerhill Road have accessible units?
No, 368 Summerhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Summerhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Summerhill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Summerhill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 368 Summerhill Road has units with air conditioning.
