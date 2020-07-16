368 Summerhill Road

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district. Blue ribbon schools (Elementary, Middle, Junior and High Schools)
10 rooms total
We take Section 8 tenants also upon approval
Full basement
3 zones for heating
Smoke Free House (no smoking at all)
Only 4 miles from East Brunswick Transportation Center for Buses to NYC
Frost wood Park across the road
Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, Auto Shops and more all within 4 mile radius
3 Parking spots on the drive way
no garage included
Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
Preferred Move-In: Vacant now
Security Deposit: $4,425.00
Application Requirements
Credit report
Background check
Total cost: $50
Features and Amenities
Parking: Driveway, Dedicated Spot
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Outdoor Space: Shared Yard, Balcony, Garden
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-brunswick-nj?lid=13229251
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5701109)