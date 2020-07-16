368 Summerhill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district. Blue ribbon schools (Elementary, Middle, Junior and High Schools)

10 rooms total

We take Section 8 tenants also upon approval

Full basement

3 zones for heating

Smoke Free House (no smoking at all)

Only 4 miles from East Brunswick Transportation Center for Buses to NYC

Frost wood Park across the road

Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, Auto Shops and more all within 4 mile radius

3 Parking spots on the drive way

no garage included



Move-In Details

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

Preferred Move-In: Vacant now

Security Deposit: $4,425.00



Application Requirements

Credit report

Background check

Total cost: $50



Features and Amenities

Parking: Driveway, Dedicated Spot

Air Conditioning

Hardwood Floors

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Storage

Outdoor Space: Shared Yard, Balcony, Garden



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-brunswick-nj?lid=13229251



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701109)