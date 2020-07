Amenities

This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a month you have to pay your oun gas electricity and cable we pay water. Deposit is not required looking for a quiet single person or a couple with good income no pets no smoking inside the apartment but you can smoke outside only. Must be a United States Citizens. Looking to rent for a year no less. Available March 1, 2020. Call Marzanna 732 395 3549 or email me summerrae694@gmail.com by appointment only I be showing it this Sunday Feb 16 2pm till 6pm and this Wensday Feb19 from 10 am till 6pm by appointment only and every Sunday reference from job boss coworker and last landlord required and recent pay stubs .

