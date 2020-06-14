/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1119 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
1 Unit Available
26 Judson St
26 Judson St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Spacious and naturally well lit unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The layout includes an open kitchen with plenty of space to entertain friends and relax.
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
82 FIAT AVE
82 Fiat Avenue, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment first floor apartment with a private deck in a well maintained triplex, available MAY 15th. HEAT INCLUDED! 10 minute walk to Metropark train station as well as close proximity to major roads/highways.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
55 Gill Lane
55 Gills Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 55 Gill Lane in Iselin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
