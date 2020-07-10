/
apartments with washer dryer
85 Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Metuchen
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of Metuchen
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
17 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
1 Unit Available
5 Apple St
5 Apple Street, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Available 08/15/20 PRIVATE HOME GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 312953 great condition will have photos soon... renting 2nd floor of 2 family home located in south Edison .. PRIVATE ENTRANCE ...GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. close to route US 1 ..
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 Unit Available
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
900 sqft
Fully furnished apartment with brand new appliances and furniture. All utilities included!
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,400
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Contact for Availability
Rahway
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
1 Unit Available
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
