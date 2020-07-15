Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking smoke-free community

Metuchen Plaza Apartments offers spacious studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature central air conditioning, hardwood or carpeted floors and are cable ready. Our community has a live-in superintendent, available 24/7 emergency maintenance, available off-street parking and our laundry room is on the premises.



Situated just minutes from downtown shopping, including the Menlo Park Mall, restaurants, parks and entertainment, Metuchen Plaza Apartments are located close to public transportation, Routes 1, 27, 287, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.



Come see why you should make Metuchen Plaza Apartments your new home.