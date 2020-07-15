All apartments in Metuchen
Metuchen, NJ
Metuchen Plaza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Metuchen Plaza

211 Amboy Avenue · (833) 280-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840
Metuchen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metuchen Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
smoke-free community
Metuchen Plaza Apartments offers spacious studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature central air conditioning, hardwood or carpeted floors and are cable ready. Our community has a live-in superintendent, available 24/7 emergency maintenance, available off-street parking and our laundry room is on the premises.

Situated just minutes from downtown shopping, including the Menlo Park Mall, restaurants, parks and entertainment, Metuchen Plaza Apartments are located close to public transportation, Routes 1, 27, 287, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Come see why you should make Metuchen Plaza Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metuchen Plaza have any available units?
Metuchen Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metuchen, NJ.
What amenities does Metuchen Plaza have?
Some of Metuchen Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metuchen Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Metuchen Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metuchen Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Metuchen Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metuchen.
Does Metuchen Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Metuchen Plaza offers parking.
Does Metuchen Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metuchen Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metuchen Plaza have a pool?
No, Metuchen Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Metuchen Plaza have accessible units?
No, Metuchen Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Metuchen Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metuchen Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Metuchen Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Metuchen Plaza has units with air conditioning.
