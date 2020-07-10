Apartment List
86 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
15 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 TOMAHAWK DRIVE
14 Tomahawk Drive, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Because of covid-19 Landlord requests only virtual showings. Move in to this beautifully redone single family home with a convenient location. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of space to spread out.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Augusta Cir
1105 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE August 15 Welcome to Eagle's Pointe on the Ramblewood Country Club Golf Course. Second floor condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a driveway and garage. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and an eat in. Laundry in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 ADNER DRIVE
2 Adner Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1331 sqft
55+ only
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
62 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,638
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE
17 Lady Diana Circle, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1898 sqft
Available For Early September Occupancy And Not Before.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 CHELTEN PARKWAY
211 Chelton Parkway, Kingston Estates, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom with 1.5 bath is located in the Kingston Neighborhood of Cherry Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room combination, family room , laundry room plus one car garage is ready to go.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 JACAMAR DRIVE
14 Jacamar Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Must see this beautiful bright newly renovated home for lease. This high end kitchen has granite countertops and an island with seating. New appliances including the garbage disposal , washer/dryer and hot water heater.

Marlton rents increased significantly over the past month

Marlton rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,454 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,755 for a two-bedroom. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,755 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

