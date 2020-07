Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Because of covid-19 Landlord requests only virtual showings. Move in to this beautifully redone single family home with a convenient location. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of space to spread out. Bedrooms all have closet organizers. A family room and a den complete this home. 2 decks in the backyard plus larger than average shed and storage. Nice sized back yard. Professionally landscaped .