apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM
100 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Manasquan
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
54 Harborhead Drive
54 Harborhead Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Now available for AUGUST for $12,000. Beautiful, 3 BR, 3 Ba, 2 story WATERFRONT townhome! Watch the boats come and go right in front of your unit! Two oceanfront decks. This home faces the inlet AND ocean! Access to pool and beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
622 Park Avenue
622 Park Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2000 sqft
July 16th - August 1st3 Bedrooms-2 Full BathroomsBeautiful home with a POOLWalking distance to Main StreetBike ride to Beach NO PETSNO SMOKINGNO SUBLETTINGNO BIG GROUPS
Results within 5 miles of Manasquan
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
