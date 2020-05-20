All apartments in Manasquan
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:58 PM

344 Euclid Avenue

344 Euclid Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Location

344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...this house is right out of Coastal Living Magazine! Sweet spot location: 5 blocks to the beach; 4 blocks to Downtown; 2 blocks to Mallard Park and Marina. Enjoy biking, kayaking, surfing, paddle boarding, lounging on the beach, dinner and ice cream in town....then come back for a dip in the pool! **AVAILABLE FOR JULY ONLY: $20,000**(Notes: 2 bedrooms on 1st floor that share hallway bathroom; Master w/ private bath + additional Bedroom w/ private bath on 2nd floor; Sorry but no pets).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
344 Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 344 Euclid Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
344 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 344 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 344 Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 344 Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 344 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
