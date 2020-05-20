344 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...this house is right out of Coastal Living Magazine! Sweet spot location: 5 blocks to the beach; 4 blocks to Downtown; 2 blocks to Mallard Park and Marina. Enjoy biking, kayaking, surfing, paddle boarding, lounging on the beach, dinner and ice cream in town....then come back for a dip in the pool! **AVAILABLE FOR JULY ONLY: $20,000**(Notes: 2 bedrooms on 1st floor that share hallway bathroom; Master w/ private bath + additional Bedroom w/ private bath on 2nd floor; Sorry but no pets).