WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11-7/18 and 8/15-8/22 for $2,500/week. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. CLEAN, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dishwasher, washer, dryer and built-in microwave. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining. 1 parking space. No pets, no groups and no smoking.