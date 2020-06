Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental!! Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property! Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer... great beaches, restaurants and shopping!No Pets and No Smoking,Available June -$30,000; August - $35,000July has been rented.