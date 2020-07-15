/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Manasquan
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of Manasquan
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Avenue
16 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Lake Avenue in Ocean Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Manasquan 1 BedroomsManasquan 2 BedroomsManasquan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManasquan 3 BedroomsManasquan Apartments with Balconies
Manasquan Apartments with GaragesManasquan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManasquan Apartments with ParkingManasquan Apartments with PoolsManasquan Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ