Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience. Great layout with open kitchen with center island, family room with gas fireplace and sliders to a good size deck overlooking the large backyard!There is an outdoor shower and grill plus a one car garage plus plenty of parking! A must see! Available Sat Aug. 15 to Sept 5. .2 Week Min.Rental!