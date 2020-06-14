All apartments in Manasquan
Find more places like 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manasquan, NJ
/
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

90 Stockton Lake Boulevard

90 Stockton Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manasquan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

90 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
SUMMER ON STOCKTON LAKE BLVD. Breathtaking water views from this ideally situated home, located close to the beach for tanning and walking, the quaint downtown for shopping, dining and theater, and major transportation. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath gem includes generous room sizes, outdoor deck overlooking the Manasquan coastline, a barbecue for waterfront cooking, and an outdoor shower. Upstairs: Master Bedroom: king & 1 full size pullout love seat; Kid's Room: 1 single over full bunk and twin trundle. Downstairs: Right Side Bedroom: queen; Left Side Bedroom: 2 twins. Available 6/27 - 8/29; July (6/27 -7/31) = $16,500; August (8/1-8/29) = $15,500. Will consider $3,300/week for July and $3,500/week for August. No pets/No smokers. Includes 4 beach badges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have any available units?
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manasquan, NJ.
What amenities does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Stockton Lake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manasquan 1 BedroomsManasquan 2 Bedrooms
Manasquan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManasquan Apartments with Garage
Manasquan Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College