90 Stockton Lake Boulevard

SUMMER ON STOCKTON LAKE BLVD. Breathtaking water views from this ideally situated home, located close to the beach for tanning and walking, the quaint downtown for shopping, dining and theater, and major transportation. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath gem includes generous room sizes, outdoor deck overlooking the Manasquan coastline, a barbecue for waterfront cooking, and an outdoor shower. Upstairs: Master Bedroom: king & 1 full size pullout love seat; Kid's Room: 1 single over full bunk and twin trundle. Downstairs: Right Side Bedroom: queen; Left Side Bedroom: 2 twins. Available 6/27 - 8/29; July (6/27 -7/31) = $16,500; August (8/1-8/29) = $15,500. Will consider $3,300/week for July and $3,500/week for August. No pets/No smokers. Includes 4 beach badges.