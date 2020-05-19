All apartments in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ
135 3rd Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

135 3rd Avenue

135 3rd Avenue · (732) 740-9586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Manasquan
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit (WINTER ONLY) · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR. Enjoy a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold months. Mudroom contains laundry sink, washer/dryer. There is a gas grill & 2 exterior storage sheds. Linens & fully stocked kitchen included. Close to beach, inlet, town, parks, schools, restaurants, baseball field, train & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 3rd Avenue have any available units?
135 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 135 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 135 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 135 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
