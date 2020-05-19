135 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR. Enjoy a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold months. Mudroom contains laundry sink, washer/dryer. There is a gas grill & 2 exterior storage sheds. Linens & fully stocked kitchen included. Close to beach, inlet, town, parks, schools, restaurants, baseball field, train & shopping!