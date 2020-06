Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet. The home features a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, a lovely dining room and living room with natural light , a perfect combination of old charm and modern amenities. The finished basement is a great family/play room. There is an inground pool and cabana. Walking distance to schools, restaurants and shops..