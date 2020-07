Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,400/month + utilities. Incredible water views from most rooms! This custom home has a spacious and open floor plan with hardwood flooring and overlooks a scenic lagoon! 1st level bedroom with an attached full bathroom is wonderful for people that do not like stairs. Enjoy the newer kitchen that overlooks the family room and breakfast nook with sliding glass doors that bring you to a wonderful outdoor deck! Fantastic location is close to the beach, boardwalk, town and train station. Vacant lot next door will NOT be built on. NO PETS & NO SMOKING.