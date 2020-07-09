530 Little Silver Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.07 acres on the Shrewsbury, this extraordinary home was built in 2007 by renowned local builder. This amazing 7400+ sq ft colonial has 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms & one-half bathroom. Oversized 3 car heated garage, as well as numerous amenities throughout. No expense was spared! The amazing bonus room on the 2nd floor has a separate entrance & staircase which could be used as in-law suite, office space or game rm. The gunite heated pool, fire pit, barbecue area on blue stone patio & outdoor wood burning fireplace with gas assist located in the covered open porch area are additional phenomenal features. Sq ft from tax records.