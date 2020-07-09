All apartments in Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:54 AM

530 Little Silver Point Road

530 Little Silver Point Road · (732) 784-1427
Location

530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 7400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.07 acres on the Shrewsbury, this extraordinary home was built in 2007 by renowned local builder. This amazing 7400+ sq ft colonial has 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms & one-half bathroom. Oversized 3 car heated garage, as well as numerous amenities throughout. No expense was spared! The amazing bonus room on the 2nd floor has a separate entrance & staircase which could be used as in-law suite, office space or game rm. The gunite heated pool, fire pit, barbecue area on blue stone patio & outdoor wood burning fireplace with gas assist located in the covered open porch area are additional phenomenal features. Sq ft from tax records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have any available units?
530 Little Silver Point Road has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Little Silver Point Road have?
Some of 530 Little Silver Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Little Silver Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
530 Little Silver Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Little Silver Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 530 Little Silver Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Silver.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 530 Little Silver Point Road offers parking.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Little Silver Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 530 Little Silver Point Road has a pool.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have accessible units?
No, 530 Little Silver Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Little Silver Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Little Silver Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Little Silver Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
