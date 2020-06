Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL available in desirable Little Silver! Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Colonial loaded with Character situated on approx. 2 acres of park like property. Updated Kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances opens to the Family Room. 3 Season Porch overlooks the Park Like Property. Living Room with wood burning stove opens to the Dining Room and Office. 1st floor office with Full Bath. Additional office and large mud room . 2nd floor boasts 4 Large BR's and 3 Full Baths. Close to Transportation, shopping and Beach.