All apartments in Little Silver
Find more places like 19 Whitesands Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Silver, NJ
/
19 Whitesands Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

19 Whitesands Way

19 Whitesand Way · (609) 371-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Silver
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances, custom countertops and subway tile backsplash. Dining area with slider to deck overlooking wooded area. Upstairs has 2 large ENSUITE bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and a Huge WIK with custom closet system. MBR has private balcony overlooking woods. 2nd Bath has skylight. Convenient 2nd fl. laundry with new washer/dryer. Attic provides plenty of storage. Direct entry one-car garage with room for a second car in driveway. Close to shops/restaurants in nearby Red Bank, the beach, the outlets, and everything the Jersey Shore has to offer. Come and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Whitesands Way have any available units?
19 Whitesands Way has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Whitesands Way have?
Some of 19 Whitesands Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Whitesands Way currently offering any rent specials?
19 Whitesands Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Whitesands Way pet-friendly?
No, 19 Whitesands Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Silver.
Does 19 Whitesands Way offer parking?
Yes, 19 Whitesands Way offers parking.
Does 19 Whitesands Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Whitesands Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Whitesands Way have a pool?
No, 19 Whitesands Way does not have a pool.
Does 19 Whitesands Way have accessible units?
No, 19 Whitesands Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Whitesands Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Whitesands Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Whitesands Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Whitesands Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19 Whitesands Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Little Silver 2 BedroomsLittle Silver Apartments with Balconies
Little Silver Apartments with GaragesLittle Silver Apartments with Pools
Little Silver Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJLong Branch, NJWest Belmar, NJBay Park, NYHewlett, NYBrielle, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity