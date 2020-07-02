19 Whitesands Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances, custom countertops and subway tile backsplash. Dining area with slider to deck overlooking wooded area. Upstairs has 2 large ENSUITE bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and a Huge WIK with custom closet system. MBR has private balcony overlooking woods. 2nd Bath has skylight. Convenient 2nd fl. laundry with new washer/dryer. Attic provides plenty of storage. Direct entry one-car garage with room for a second car in driveway. Close to shops/restaurants in nearby Red Bank, the beach, the outlets, and everything the Jersey Shore has to offer. Come and see for yourself.