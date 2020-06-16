All apartments in Little Silver
129 Rumson Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

129 Rumson Road

129 Rumson Road · (732) 239-2142
Location

129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch. For those who love the outdoors the house sits on a double lot plus has a rear deck. Spacious Living room, gracious dining room, plus eat in kitchen with white cabinetry and newer appliances. Circular drive, 2 car garage, plus full basement. Good credit and verifiable income a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Rumson Road have any available units?
129 Rumson Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Rumson Road have?
Some of 129 Rumson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Rumson Road currently offering any rent specials?
129 Rumson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Rumson Road pet-friendly?
No, 129 Rumson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Silver.
Does 129 Rumson Road offer parking?
Yes, 129 Rumson Road does offer parking.
Does 129 Rumson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Rumson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Rumson Road have a pool?
No, 129 Rumson Road does not have a pool.
Does 129 Rumson Road have accessible units?
No, 129 Rumson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Rumson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Rumson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Rumson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Rumson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
