129 Rumson Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch. For those who love the outdoors the house sits on a double lot plus has a rear deck. Spacious Living room, gracious dining room, plus eat in kitchen with white cabinetry and newer appliances. Circular drive, 2 car garage, plus full basement. Good credit and verifiable income a must.