1749 Euclid Avenue

Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture. 3 bedrooms that sleeps 5, new kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, oven, microwave oven, dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the basement with plenty of storage, Side patio and outdoor dining table. Relax on the front porch , cook on the outdoor grill, dine on the backyard patio, bike ride around the lake, close to the beach, near restaurants and minutes to the Belmar train station.