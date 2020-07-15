All apartments in Lake Como
Lake Como, NJ
1749 Euclid Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

1749 Euclid Avenue

1749 Euclid Avenue · (732) 580-9588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1749 Euclid Avenue, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture. 3 bedrooms that sleeps 5, new kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, oven, microwave oven, dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the basement with plenty of storage, Side patio and outdoor dining table. Relax on the front porch , cook on the outdoor grill, dine on the backyard patio, bike ride around the lake, close to the beach, near restaurants and minutes to the Belmar train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1749 Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1749 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1749 Euclid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1749 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1749 Euclid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1749 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1749 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1749 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
