Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Great Open floor plan. Large 2 bedroom Annual rental in excellent location. 9 ft ceilings and beautiful newer hardwood floors. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Newer kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer hookup $1,900. With washer/dryer $2,100. 2 entrances to unit.,1 interior and 1 exterior. Small balcony off kitchen. 1 assigned parking space but plenty of parking on 16th, near ext entrance. Located in walking distance to restaurants, Marina, Train and beach! No dogs. No smoking.