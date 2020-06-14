All apartments in Keansburg
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

71 Maple Avenue

71 Maple Avenue · (732) 786-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Maple Avenue, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath apt in Keansburg, NJ! This spacious apt offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout each room. The rent includes lawn maintenance, a huge paved driveway that can accommodate 4+ cars for parking, new kitchen appliances, and a laundry hookup in the unit. Convenient & close to shopping, markets, restaurants, GS Parkway, easy commute to NYC & train! Available for immediate occupancy to make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Maple Avenue have any available units?
71 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 71 Maple Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
71 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 71 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keansburg.
Does 71 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 71 Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 71 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 71 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 71 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 71 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
