71 Maple Avenue

Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath apt in Keansburg, NJ! This spacious apt offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout each room. The rent includes lawn maintenance, a huge paved driveway that can accommodate 4+ cars for parking, new kitchen appliances, and a laundry hookup in the unit. Convenient & close to shopping, markets, restaurants, GS Parkway, easy commute to NYC & train! Available for immediate occupancy to make your appointment today!