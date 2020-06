Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Freshly painted spacious apartment ready for occupancy! Features full living room, dining room, kitchen, two beds, and a full bath. Access from both front and back end of the house. Located conveniently on Stuyvesant Ave close to public transportation, close to school, parks, and shopping. Text agent 973-289-5682 with business card with a few hours notice if possible please! Showings will begin Friday 03/20 - 8am.