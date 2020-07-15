875 BLVD EAST

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher elevator clubhouse bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Welcome to River Cliff Hall!! SPACIOUS direct east-facing views of NYC and Hudson River. This expansive top floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a million dollar view. Spacious and open layout has large kitchen with breakfast bar facing out to living/dining area. Bedrooms are on opposite sides perfect for roommates or a home office. Building amenities include ELEVATOR, onsite laundry facilities, community room, bike storage, and on-site super. NYC bus right outside, Light rail is right down the hill. A quick walk to shopping and all parks. Available for immediate occupancy.