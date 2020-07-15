All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:11 AM

875 BLVD EAST

875 Boulevard E · (201) 795-5200
Location

875 Boulevard E, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to River Cliff Hall!! SPACIOUS direct east-facing views of NYC and Hudson River. This expansive top floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a million dollar view. Spacious and open layout has large kitchen with breakfast bar facing out to living/dining area. Bedrooms are on opposite sides perfect for roommates or a home office. Building amenities include ELEVATOR, onsite laundry facilities, community room, bike storage, and on-site super. NYC bus right outside, Light rail is right down the hill. A quick walk to shopping and all parks. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 BLVD EAST have any available units?
875 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 875 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 875 BLVD EAST's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
875 BLVD EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 875 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 875 BLVD EAST offer parking?
No, 875 BLVD EAST does not offer parking.
Does 875 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 875 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 875 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 875 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 875 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 875 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 875 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
