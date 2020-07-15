4700 PARK AVE

Amenities

Commuters' dream in Weehawken between Park Ave and Boulevard East! This is a bright, 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with an eat-in-kitchen, a large living room, with an amazing view of NYC right down the block! 1 car indoor garage, (Addition $250) One block away from public transportation to NYC and local areas. Walking distance from several parks, convenient shopping centers, restaurants, and close to NYC ferry. tenants responsible for utilities. All fees apply 1.5 month Sec Dep, 1st Mo Rent & 1 month Broker fee.