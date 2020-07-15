All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

4700 PARK AVE

4700 Park Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

4700 Park Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Commuters' dream in Weehawken between Park Ave and Boulevard East! This is a bright, 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with an eat-in-kitchen, a large living room, with an amazing view of NYC right down the block! 1 car indoor garage, (Addition $250) One block away from public transportation to NYC and local areas. Walking distance from several parks, convenient shopping centers, restaurants, and close to NYC ferry. tenants responsible for utilities. All fees apply 1.5 month Sec Dep, 1st Mo Rent & 1 month Broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 PARK AVE have any available units?
4700 PARK AVE has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4700 PARK AVE have?
Some of 4700 PARK AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4700 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4700 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 4700 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4700 PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 4700 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4700 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4700 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4700 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
