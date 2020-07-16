40 WEST 19TH ST

Amenities

1/2 BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Weehawken 2 bedroom condo rental with 2 full bathrooms and 2 parking spaces! Located in the "Shades" section of Weehawken, this property is conveniently located minutes outside of the Midtown Manhattan, Hoboken, and the New Jersey waterfront. Features: corner property with lots of windows, 12' foot ceilings, great natural light, hardwood floors throughout, open living room / dining room combination, modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, 2 separate bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms with tubs, central air and heat, private washer / dryer, and 2 outdoor parking spaces. This lovely condo rental comes fully furnished with a large L shape sofa, big flat screen TV, beautiful solid wood dining table, 2 Queen size beds, and a kitchen full of appliances, pots, pans, plates, glasses, etc. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! To make this apartment yours: $3200 (1st months rent), $4800 (security deposit), $1600 (1/2 broker fee - the landlord will pay the other 1/2 for qualified tenants $1600 SAVINGS!), $50 credit check per adult. Video Tour Available!