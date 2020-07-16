All apartments in Hudson County
Find more places like 40 WEST 19TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson County, NJ
/
40 WEST 19TH ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

40 WEST 19TH ST

40 W 19th St · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 W 19th St, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Weehawken 2 bedroom condo rental with 2 full bathrooms and 2 parking spaces! Located in the "Shades" section of Weehawken, this property is conveniently located minutes outside of the Midtown Manhattan, Hoboken, and the New Jersey waterfront. Features: corner property with lots of windows, 12' foot ceilings, great natural light, hardwood floors throughout, open living room / dining room combination, modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, 2 separate bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms with tubs, central air and heat, private washer / dryer, and 2 outdoor parking spaces. This lovely condo rental comes fully furnished with a large L shape sofa, big flat screen TV, beautiful solid wood dining table, 2 Queen size beds, and a kitchen full of appliances, pots, pans, plates, glasses, etc. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! To make this apartment yours: $3200 (1st months rent), $4800 (security deposit), $1600 (1/2 broker fee - the landlord will pay the other 1/2 for qualified tenants $1600 SAVINGS!), $50 credit check per adult. Video Tour Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have any available units?
40 WEST 19TH ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 WEST 19TH ST have?
Some of 40 WEST 19TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 WEST 19TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
40 WEST 19TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 WEST 19TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 40 WEST 19TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 40 WEST 19TH ST offers parking.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 WEST 19TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have a pool?
No, 40 WEST 19TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have accessible units?
No, 40 WEST 19TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 WEST 19TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 WEST 19TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 WEST 19TH ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 WEST 19TH ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJSecaucus, NJ
Guttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJSilver Lake, NJPassaic, NJPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJGlen Ridge, NJLeonia, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity