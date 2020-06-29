All apartments in Hudson County
39 CAMBRIDGE WAY
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

39 CAMBRIDGE WAY

39 Cambridge Way · (201) 795-5200
Location

39 Cambridge Way, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
World class luxury awaits you in this condo located at prestigious Henley on Hudson. Contemporary & ultra-sleek 3 Bed 3 Bath duplex home stretches across approx 1990 SqFt. with a well designed layout for entertaining and daily living, this unit is sure to please! With it's open floor plan on the 1st level, enjoy the open floor plan with kitchen, living & dining room, wood flooring throughout, top of the line finishes, gourmet chef's kitchen and gas fire place. Top Floor consist of the master suite with double vanity and separate tub and shower, spacious bedrooms with a full bath to share. In home washer and dryer & garage parking complete the home. Henley on Hudson features outdoor swimming pool w/jacuzzi, 24 hr security, concierge, 2 fitness centers, sauna, shuttle to/from Ferry, & much more! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have any available units?
39 CAMBRIDGE WAY has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
39 CAMBRIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 CAMBRIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
