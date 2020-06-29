39 CAMBRIDGE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage sauna

World class luxury awaits you in this condo located at prestigious Henley on Hudson. Contemporary & ultra-sleek 3 Bed 3 Bath duplex home stretches across approx 1990 SqFt. with a well designed layout for entertaining and daily living, this unit is sure to please! With it's open floor plan on the 1st level, enjoy the open floor plan with kitchen, living & dining room, wood flooring throughout, top of the line finishes, gourmet chef's kitchen and gas fire place. Top Floor consist of the master suite with double vanity and separate tub and shower, spacious bedrooms with a full bath to share. In home washer and dryer & garage parking complete the home. Henley on Hudson features outdoor swimming pool w/jacuzzi, 24 hr security, concierge, 2 fitness centers, sauna, shuttle to/from Ferry, & much more! Don't miss out!