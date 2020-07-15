All apartments in Hudson County
323 PARK AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

323 PARK AVE

323 Park Avenue · (201) 798-3300
Location

323 Park Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Impeccable and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom newer construction apartment. This home is approximately 1200 square feet with oversized terrace with direct views of Hudson Yards and Midtown Manhattan. Designer Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of natural light. Hardwood Floors throughout, recessed and LED lighting, Central A/C enhance the appeal. Oversized Master Suite has a walk-in-closet. Marble baths with granite vanity, Washer and Dryer in unit and open layout complete this home. Minutes to Manhattan and Hoboken. Very close to transportation and Lincoln Harbor. A Must See - Don't Miss. Tenant pays PSE&G (electric & gas); Landlord pays Water and Sewer. Ease of parking on street in this Weehawken neighborhood with Township of Weehawken permit. Tenant pays First Month’s Rent, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, and One Month Brokers Fee. Welcome home! Available for immediate or August 1st move-in occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 PARK AVE have any available units?
323 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 PARK AVE have?
Some of 323 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
323 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 323 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 323 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 323 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 323 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 323 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 323 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 323 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
