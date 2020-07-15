323 PARK AVE

Amenities

Impeccable and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom newer construction apartment. This home is approximately 1200 square feet with oversized terrace with direct views of Hudson Yards and Midtown Manhattan. Designer Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of natural light. Hardwood Floors throughout, recessed and LED lighting, Central A/C enhance the appeal. Oversized Master Suite has a walk-in-closet. Marble baths with granite vanity, Washer and Dryer in unit and open layout complete this home. Minutes to Manhattan and Hoboken. Very close to transportation and Lincoln Harbor. A Must See - Don't Miss. Tenant pays PSE&G (electric & gas); Landlord pays Water and Sewer. Ease of parking on street in this Weehawken neighborhood with Township of Weehawken permit. Tenant pays First Month’s Rent, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, and One Month Brokers Fee. Welcome home! Available for immediate or August 1st move-in occupancy.