105 MAPLE ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

105 MAPLE ST

105 Maple Street · (201) 795-5200
Location

105 Maple Street, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Nice 2br recently renovated (2nd flr) apt in Weehawken near the Lincoln Tunnel & just 15 mins to NYC & Hoboken. This apt has beautiful granite countertops, all S/S appliances, gorgeous hd/wd flooring, lots of natural light, old world charm and a large walk in closet. It also includes Heat & hot water in the rent. Close to trans & shopping. There are two laundromats only a block away. A great apt for the price! Available ASAP. No pets. Please see virtual tour video: https://youtu.be/cv1ZP-yyqNc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 MAPLE ST have any available units?
105 MAPLE ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 MAPLE ST have?
Some of 105 MAPLE ST's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 MAPLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
105 MAPLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 MAPLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 105 MAPLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 105 MAPLE ST offer parking?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 105 MAPLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 MAPLE ST have a pool?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 105 MAPLE ST have accessible units?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 105 MAPLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 MAPLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 MAPLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
