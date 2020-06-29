105 MAPLE ST

Amenities
Nice 2br recently renovated (2nd flr) apt in Weehawken near the Lincoln Tunnel & just 15 mins to NYC & Hoboken. This apt has beautiful granite countertops, all S/S appliances, gorgeous hd/wd flooring, lots of natural light, old world charm and a large walk in closet. It also includes Heat & hot water in the rent. Close to trans & shopping. There are two laundromats only a block away. A great apt for the price! Available ASAP. No pets. Please see virtual tour video: https://youtu.be/cv1ZP-yyqNc