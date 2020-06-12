/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ
Highlands
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
Monmouth Beach
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
North Long Branch
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
Monmouth Beach
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.
Monmouth Beach
50 Valentine Street
50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1105 sqft
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South.
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
$
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.
West End
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.
Eatontown
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
West End
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
Red Bank
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
West End
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
Long Branch City
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.
West End
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
