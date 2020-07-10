/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
118 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,820
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1116 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 03:31am
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison
435 William St 1st Flr
435 William St, Harrison, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3000 sqft
Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134 The apartment has 98% of new renovation Brand New Renovation, outside and inside 1) New high energy save windows 2) High ceiling 3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison
501 Davis Ave 1
501 Davis Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Harrison #1 - Property Id: 303565 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bath unit on 2nd floor. No fees. Available immediately. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a lot of closets. Large master bedroom with balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison
225 HARRISON AVE
225 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Walk into a Tv room, eat in kitchen, dining room, all stainless steel appliances, stackable laundry ready for use. Second floor 2 large bedrooms with there own full bathrooms in each, large closets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison
113 HARRISON AVE
113 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Contemporary condo with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, open floor plan and more. Commuters dream. 14 minute walk toHarrison?s Path Station and trendy commons.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Harrison
206 South 6th Street 2
206 6th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243 BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1110 sqft
Nicely updated concierge apartment with easy commute to NYC. Spacious LR/DR combo with breakfast bar.Convenient to Newark Penn Station, Seton Hall Law, and a short drive to Newark Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,760
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
47 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bergen - Lafayette
214 Arlington Ave 2
214 Arlington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Spacious apartment in Jersey city near Light rail - Property Id: 96260 Renovated Apartment in Jersey City near Berry Lane Park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.
